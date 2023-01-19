EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP (11-8, 4-4 Conference USA) men’s basketball strung together its first two game winning streak in Conference USA play this season after securing an 81-61 win over Florida International at the Don Haskins Center on Thursday.

FINAL: UTEP 81, FIU 61



Shamar Givance and Otis Frazier III tally 15 points each. Calvin Solomon scored 10 points. UTEP continues to play well at the Don as they are 10-2 this season. UTEP hoping for another great performance at home when they host No. 24 FAU on Saturday. — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) January 20, 2023

UTEP put together one of their most complete performances of the season. UTEP shot 57.1% from the field. It marked the fourth time this season that UTEP shot at 50% or better from the floor. It was also the fourth time this season that UTEP put 80+ points in a game.

Shamar Givance recorded a double-double as he collected 15 points and 10 assists on the night. That was his third double-double of the season. Otis Frazier III tallied 15 points and six boards to lead the Miners in scoring. Calvin Solomon had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists. Jamari Sibley contributed 10 points as well.

UTEP had a big advantage for points in the paint (40-22), points off turnovers (26-12) and second-chance points (17-5). The Orange and Blue forced 16 giveaways and came away with 12 offensive rebounds, with three by Frazier III. The Miners’ bench also outpaced FIU, 28-19.

“The two biggest keys tonight were turnovers and rebounding,” UTEP head coach Joe Golding said. “We took care of the ball somewhat. We turned it over 14 times and turned them over 16 times, but we outscored them 26-12 in points off turnovers. The rebounding (35-19) with 12 offensive rebounds (was good). I’m proud of our guys and happy for them. Up and down the lineup we had guys playing really hard and playing together.”

FIU was paced by 18 points from Denver Jones, while Nick Guadarrama (12 points) and Dashon Gittons (11 points) also hit double figures.

UTEP now has its sights set on their next opponent. The Miners will take on No. 24 Florida Atlantic on Saturday at the Don Haskins Center. The Miners will be welcoming a ranked opponent to the Don Haskins Center for the first time since 2014 and will be in search of their first victory in the Sun City against a top-25 foe since 2001.

After a big win over FlU, UTEP will now prepare to take on #24 FAU on Sat. at the Don Haskins Center. The last time UTEP beat a Top 25 team at the DHC was back in 2001. HC Joe Golding (@CoachJoeGolding) and his team are hoping to make history and encourages fans to pack the Don. pic.twitter.com/3SPHQRdrcv — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) January 20, 2023

“You hear a lot around town about scheduling and bringing in opponents. Well, here we go,” Golding said. “Saturday night, 7:00 p.m., We got a chance to pack this place, to get this thing rowdy, to bring this thing back to life. We have a hell of an opportunity, right? So our players need our fans. I need our fans, we need them.”

“We got tomorrow to prepare, just lock in and watch film on these guys,” UTEP guard Shamar Givance said. “Just treat it like every other game. You can’t just look just because they’re ranked. We’re just going to stay focused and just know that it’s a big game. We know we can take care of it. It is in the hands of anybody.”

UTEP and No. 24 FAU (18-1, 8-0 Conference USA) will square off on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Don Haskins Center. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. Mountain Time. Tickets are available by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or by calling (915) 747-UTEP.