HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP (3-6, 2-3 CUSA) edged out Sam Houston (0-8,0-5 CUSA) in 37-34 comeback win at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium on Wednesday night.

“We celebrated everyone’s effort that they gave. Obviously to come back on the road like that and get a win and kind of just celebrate everybody that made a big play,” UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said. “It was a really exciting game for us to keep battling like we did and make the kind of plays that we made.”

UTEP redshirt freshman kicker Buzz Flabiano nailed a 32-yard field goal with :03 left in the game to give UTEP a 37-34 lead and eventually win over Sam Houston. Flabiano’s game-winning field goal would have not happened without two plays prior to the kick. On 1st & 10 with UTEP at its own 44, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Ballard had a clutch grab for a gain of 37 yards. Next play, Deion Hankins, who recorded 117 rushing yards on 15 carries, gained four yards to put UTEP at Sam Houston’s 19-yard line and set up Flabiano for the game winning field goal.

“Our team never lost faith. There was a lot of guys tonight that deserve a lot of recognition. The guys around me really stepped up. JB [Jeremiah Ballard] and Kelly [Akharaiyi] made some great plays down the field, offensive line dominated tonight and kept me clean pretty much the entire night,” UTEP quarterback Cade McConnell said. “Torrance [Burgess] and Deion [Hankins] in the backfield, Mike [Franklin] had some big carries and made some big plays happen and then James Neal with the huge pick.”

Sam Houston controlled the first half of the game as the Bearkats went into halftime with a 21-13 lead. In the second half, Sam Houston built as big of lead at 27-13 after a pair of Colby Sessums field goals in the third quarter.

UTEP went onto score 21 unanswered points to take a 34-27 lead with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter. The touchdown that put UTEP up 34-27 came via a Kevin Hurley quarterback sneak at Sam Houston’s one-yard line. That was a player after UTEP’s defense came up with a clutch stop. On 3rd & 10 at its own 12-yard line, Sam Houston’s Keegan Shoemaker was picked off by James Neal, who then returned the ball 30 yards to get UTEP down at Sam Houston’s one-yard line.

UTEP’s defense forced Sam Houston to a three-and-out on the ensuing drive and UTEP got the ball back with 09:09 left in the game at its own 35-yard line. UTEP quarterback Cade McConnell threw an interception to Da’Marcus Crosby. Sam Houston took over at UTEP’s 37-yard line and marched down for a short five-yard Noah Smith touchdown run to tie the game at 34.

After a pair of punts, one from UTEP and Sam Houston, UTEP started its game-winning drive with 01:05 left on the clock.

UTEP improves to 3-6, 2-3 CUSA and keeps its slim bowl game hopes alive after a win over a winless Sam Houston team still seeking its first win in its maiden season at the FBS level.

With three games left in the 2023 season, UTEP still has its backs against the wall as it will need to win every single one for a bowl game berth. UTEP has not been a strong team when it comes finishing seasons. UTEP is 2-13 the last five years when it comes to the last three games of the season.

Up next, UTEP will take on Western Kentucky in a home game at the Sun Bowl on Nov. 4.