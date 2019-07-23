UTEP golf announces 2019-2020 schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP Men’s Golf Head Coach Scott Lieberwirth announced the Miners’ 2019-20 schedule Tuesday.

The Miners will open the new slate at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational Sept. 6-8. UTEP last played at Air Force’s annual tournament in Colorado Springs, Colo., two years ago.

UTEP will return to the Centennial State to compete at Colorado State’s Ram Masters Invitational in Fort Collins Sept. 16-17. The William H. Tucker hosted by New Mexico will be played Sept. 27-28, while the Miners will make their way to Carrollton, Texas, to play at the Maridoe Invitational hosted by Conference USA foe North Texas.

The fall season will conclude at the Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate hosted by rival NM State Oct. 14-15. The Miners placed second at last year’s event, as Marcus Khaw finished tied for third at 4-over par and Oskar Ambrosius placed sixth at 5-over par.

The spring portion of the season will commence at the Arizona Intercollegiate hosted by the University of Arizona Jan. 27-28.

The Miners will compete in the Sun City as Western New Mexico is hosting the 2020 Cactus Thaw at Painted Dunes Golf Course Feb. 9-10. It’s a JV only tournament, meaning it’s not a team event. Coach Lieberwirth will appoint three to four golfers to compete as individuals.

The squad will then make the trip to beautiful Lihue, Kauai, Hawai’i, to compete at the John Burns Intercollegiate Feb. 20-22. After a few weeks off, UTEP will play at the GCU Invitational (Grand Canyon University) in Phoenix, Ariz., March 13-14, following with a trip to the great Northwest to compete at the Seattle U. Invitational in University Place, Wash., at Chambers Bay Golf Course March 30-31.

UTEP will return to Montgomery, Texas, to play at the Bearkat Invitational at Walden April 6-7. Ambrosius wrapped up his first collegiate victory at last season’s event, firing 7-under par and winning a one-hole playoff. The Miners, overall, finished second at 4-over par.

The regular season will conclude at the Western Intercollegiate in Santa Cruz, Calif., hosted by San Jose State April 13-15.

The Conference USA Championship will be played at Texarkana Country Club April 27-30. The NCAA Regionals will take place May 11-13 at a location to be determined, while the NCAA Championship will be take place in Scottsdale, Ariz., at Grayhawk Golf Club May 22-27.