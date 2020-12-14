UTEP fourth quarter comeback falls short at Utah State, 68-65

LOGAN, Utah (KTSM) – The UTEP women’s basketball has a flair for the dramatic, but unfortunately for the Miners, it was too little too late in Sunday’s 68-65 loss at Utah State.

The Miners (3-1, 0-0 C-USA) overcame two double-digit deficits, but Katie Gallegos’ three-ball at the buzzer was blocked, lifting Utah State (2-3, 0-0 Mountain West) to a win in their final non-conference game of the season.

Gallegos found sophomore forward Tatyana Modawar with :44 seconds left in the fourth quarter for her fifth and final assist of the night, leading to a go-ahead 3-pointer to put UTEP up 64-63. Modawar’s shot erased a 14-point Aggie lead, but the Miners’ one-point lead was short lived. A layup from Utah State guard Kamalu Kamakawiwo’ole put Utah State up 65-64 with ;30 seconds left in regulation. The Aggies would then ice the game from the free throw line.

Gallegos ended the night with a game-high 19 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Modawar pulled down a team-high seven rebounds and added eight points. Roebuck was third on the team in scoring with nine points and swatted three blocks after the Miners only recorded one block through the first three games.

UTEP will turn their attention to Northern Arizona (3-2), another program playing its final non-conference game of the season. Tip-off in Flagstaff, Arizona, is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT on Thursday, Dec. 17.