UTEP forward Kristian Sjolund enters NCAA Transfer Portal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP sophomore forward Kristian Sjolund has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after just one season with the Miners. The news was first reported by Verbal Commits on Thursday.

Sjolund, who came to UTEP as a transfer from Georgia Tech, played in 21 games and averaged 9.4 minutes and 4.9 points per game. He shot 47% from three-point range.

Sjolund enters the transfer portal just one day after Joe Golding was introduced as UTEP’s new head coach. He joins Efe Odigie, Tydus Verhoeven, Vuk Vulikic, and Adam Hess as the fifth Miner to enter the portal from the 2020-21 roster.

Golding made it clear in his introductory press conference on Wednesday that his first priority is to meet with the team. He even went as far to say that he would help his players, who felt it was best to transfer out of UTEP, to find a new program.

“If they want to stay here and be Miners, we’ll make it the best opportunity for them,” said Golding. “If they don’t want to be Miners, we’ll help them get to the opportunity they want. From that point, we’re going to recruit.”

UTEP currently has eight players listed on their 2021-22 roster: Souley Boum, Christian Agnew, Keonte Kennedy, Emmanuel White, Cam Clardy, Ze’Rick Onyema, Jamal Bieniemy, Giles Dekoninck.