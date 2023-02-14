EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP junior forward Jon Dos Anjos will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season with a stress fracture in his leg, a Miners official told KTSM on Tuesday.

Dos Anjos played in 19 games for UTEP this season, averaging 4.2 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

However, it was an injury-plagued season for Dos Anjos. He injured his knee in the first minute of UTEP’s season-opening loss to Texas, then did not return to the lineup until Dec. 3 vs. Northern New Mexico.

He scored a UTEP career-high 12 points in his final appearance of the season for the Miners in a win over UTSA last Saturday.

UTEP (12-13, 5-9 Conference USA) will be home for two games this week, first against UAB on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center, then Saturday at 7 p.m. against North Texas.