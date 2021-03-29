UTEP forward Efe Odigie enters transfer portal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP junior forward Efe Odigie has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Verbal Commits on Monday morning.

With the NCAA offering winter sport student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, Odigie would have two years of eligibility remaining and will have suitors with his unique style of post play. The Houston native was one of Rodney Terry’s first recruits when he was named the head coach in 2018. Odigie was named to the 2019 All-Conference USA Freshman team after averaging a double-double in his first year on campus (12.7 points per game, 10.1 rebounds per game).

Following a terrific freshman campaign, Odigie’s minutes shrunk considerably in his next two seasons with the Miners after other post players like Bryson Williams, Tydus Verhoeven and Keonte Kennedy — among others — became eligible to play. From 27.2 minutes per game as a freshman, to 13.3 in 2019-20, and down to 11.0 minutes per game this past season as a junior. However, despite the reduction in playing time, Odie still managed to average 6.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore — 5.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game as a junior.

Odigie becomes the second player from Terry’s 2020-21 roster to enter the portal after Vuk Vulikic did so last week.

The biggest storyline facing Terry and his staff this offseason is if Williams will use his extra year of eligibility and return to UTEP for a second crack at a senior year, or, if he’ll forgo it and turn pro.