UTEP forward Bryson Williams enters NCAA Transfer Portal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP forward Bryson Williams entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday, according to Verbal Commits.

UTEP F Bryson Williams (RS SR) has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/1u26gQgM1b — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 16, 2021

Williams has undeniably been the Miners’ best player in each of the past two seasons. After transferring to UTEP from Fresno State — teaming up with former UTEP head coach Rodney Terry — Williams averaged 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in his first full season with the Miners in 2019-20. Last season, Williams averaged 15.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

The Fresno, California, native would have exhausted his eligibility following the 2020-21 season, however, the NCAA has granted all fall and winter sports student-athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the pandemic. There was some thought Williams could go pro, but it appears he’ll look to play a sixth year of college basketball elsewhere as a graduate transfer.

Williams, who graduated from UTEP in May, enters the transfer portal just two days after Joe Golding was introduced as UTEP’s new head coach. He joins Efe Odigie, Tydus Verhoeven, Vuk Vulikic, Adam Hess, and Kristian Sjolund as the sixth Miner to enter the portal from the 2020-21 roster.

Golding made it clear in his introductory press conference on Wednesday that his first priority is to meet with the team. He even went as far to say that he would help his players, who felt it was best to transfer out of UTEP, to find a new program.

“If they want to stay here and be Miners, we’ll make it the best opportunity for them,” said Golding. “If they don’t want to be Miners, we’ll help them get to the opportunity they want. From that point, we’re going to recruit.”

UTEP currently has eight players listed on their 2021-22 roster: Souley Boum, Christian Agnew, Keonte Kennedy, Emmanuel White, Cam Clardy, Ze’Rick Onyema, Jamal Bieniemy, and Giles Dekoninck.