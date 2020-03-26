UTEP forward Anthony Tarke enters transfer portal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP junior forward Anthony Tarke is leaving the program. KTSM 9 Sports confirming on Wednesday night that Tarke has entered the transfer portal and will not return for his senior year.

UTEP F Anthony Tarke (RS JR) has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer w/one year to play. https://t.co/LZcHXZX2mh — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 26, 2020

Verbal Commits was the first to report that Tarke’s name surfaced in the transfer portal.

Tarke played just one season with the Miners, after transferring to UTEP from NJIT. After sitting out the 2018-2019 season, Tarke averaged 2.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in limited minutes in 2019-2020.

Tarke will be immediately eligible to play in 2020-2021 as a graduate transfer and is the third Miner to put his name in the portal, joining guards Nigel Hawkins and Jordan Lathon.