EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP running back Willie Eldridge entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday, he announced on social media.

A former three-star recruit from the Houston area, the redshirt freshman Eldridge played in the first three games of the 2021 season before electing to redshirt.

In those three games, Eldridge rushed for 123 yards, 118 of them coming in one game, a win over Bethune Cookman.

First, I would like to thank the University of Texas at El Paso. Thank you to the coaching, academic staff, & everybody that I met & still will have relationships within El Paso. 🧡



I am entering the transfer portal.

Gods plan. — Willie Eldridge (@weldridge005_) April 20, 2022

Eldridge could never overtake Ronnie Awatt, Deion Hankins or Quardraiz Wadley in the pecking order of the running back room.

Wherever he ends up, Eldridge will have all four years of eligibility remaining.