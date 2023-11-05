EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP (3-7, 2-4 CUSA) saw its bowl game hopes crushed after it suffered its seventh loss of the season after a 21-13 defeat to Western Kentucky at the Sun Bowl on Saturday night.

FINAL: WKU 21, UTEP 13



UTEP falls to 3-7, 2-4 CUSA on the season. This officially marks the Miners’ fifth losing season in its last six years under HC Dana Dimel. Tough for UTEP who has missed out on a bowl game berth in back to back seasons.



Highlights right now on @KTSMtv. — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) November 5, 2023

This is the second year in a row UTEP has missed out on collecting a bowl game berth. UTEP qualified for a bowl back in 2021.

With UTEP getting handed its seventh loss of the year, UTEP officially logged its fifth losing season in the last six years under the direction of head coach Dana Dimel.

In the postgame press conference, Dimel was asked if he has had any talks with UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter about the future with two games left in the 2023 season. Dimel said ‘no’ and discussed all the challenges his team faced this season.

After UTEP's 21-13 loss to Western Kentucky to drop to 3-7 in 2023, I asked Dana Dimel if he and Jim Senter had had any talks about the future at all with 2 games left. He said no, then discussed the amount of injuries the Miners have suffered this season as well. pic.twitter.com/oJ5tyZ7Clc — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 5, 2023

UTEP’s offense struggled to start out as the only points the Miners got on the board in the first half came from a 22-yard field goal from Buzz Flabiano at the 6:29 mark of the second quarter.

UTEP went into halftime with a slim 3-0 lead over WKU.

UTEP’s first drive of the second half ended in disaster. UTEP failed to convert on 4th and 6 and turned the ball over to WKU at WKU’s 34-yard line. On the second play of the ensuing WKU drive, Elijah Young broke free for a 64-yard touchdown run to put WKU up 7-3 with 10:49 left in the third quarter.

Western Kentucky extended its lead 14-3 after a touchdown by Malachi Corley with 14 seconds left in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, UTEP made it a one score game, 14-10, after McConnell connected with Kelly Akharaiyi for a 62-yard touchdown pass with 14:15 left to play in the game.

Western Kentucky countered with another touchdown of its own to open up its lead over UTEP to 21-10 with 9:34 left in the game.

UTEP tacked on three more points from a 31-yard field goal from Flabiano to make it a 21-13 game but the Miners would not get any closer.

UTEP falls to 3-7, 2-4 CUSA and will now look to make the most of its 2023 season. UTEP has two games left to play. Up next, an away contest against Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 18.