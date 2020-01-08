UTEP football’s 2020 schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP football team has released its 2020 football schedule.
The season will begin with a Sept. 5 home game against Texas Tech.
The Miners will have six home games, including matchups against NMSU, and North Texas. There will also be six road games, including a trip to take on the Texas Longhorns.
Here is the full schedule.
2020 UTEP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 5 TEXAS TECH
Sept. 12 at Nevada
Sept. 19 at Texas
Sept. 26 NM STATE
Oct. 3 BYE
Oct. 10 at Louisiana Tech*
Oct. 17 SOUTHERN MISS*
Oct. 24 at Charlotte*
Oct. 31 NORTH TEXAS*
Nov. 7 FIU*
Nov. 14 at UTSA*
Nov. 21 UAB*
Nov. 28 at Rice*
*Conference USA game