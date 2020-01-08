UTEP football’s 2020 schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP football team has released its 2020 football schedule.

The season will begin with a Sept. 5 home game against Texas Tech.

The Miners will have six home games, including matchups against NMSU, and North Texas. There will also be six road games, including a trip to take on the Texas Longhorns.

Here is the full schedule.

2020 UTEP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 5 TEXAS TECH

Sept. 12 at Nevada

Sept. 19 at Texas

Sept. 26 NM STATE

Oct. 3 BYE

Oct. 10 at Louisiana Tech*

Oct. 17 SOUTHERN MISS*

Oct. 24 at Charlotte*

Oct. 31 NORTH TEXAS*

Nov. 7 FIU*

Nov. 14 at UTSA*

Nov. 21 UAB*

Nov. 28 at Rice*

*Conference USA game