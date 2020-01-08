Live Now
Watch as the Dallas Cowboys introduce coach Mike McCarthy

UTEP football’s 2020 schedule

UTEP

by: KTSM Sports

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP football team has released its 2020 football schedule.

The season will begin with a Sept. 5 home game against Texas Tech.

The Miners will have six home games, including matchups against NMSU, and North Texas. There will also be six road games, including a trip to take on the Texas Longhorns.

Here is the full schedule.

2020 UTEP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 5 TEXAS TECH
Sept. 12 at Nevada
Sept. 19 at Texas
Sept. 26 NM STATE
Oct. 3 BYE
Oct. 10 at Louisiana Tech*
Oct. 17 SOUTHERN MISS*
Oct. 24 at Charlotte*
Oct. 31 NORTH TEXAS*
Nov. 7 FIU*
Nov. 14 at UTSA*
Nov. 21 UAB*
Nov. 28 at Rice*

*Conference USA game

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Local Sports

More Local Sports