EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP Football put a cherry on top to their spring season with their spring showcase at the Sun Bowl on Friday.

Fans got the chance to get a sneak peek of this year’s edition of the Miners’ football team as they team had one more session to cultivate everything the squad has worked on this spring season.

Fans saw the teams’ special teams units go to work and then saw the team run some 7-on-7 drills. All in all the Miners seem content after wrapping up the spring season.

“I thought we ended up our spring practice with a good workout, “said UTEP Football head coach Dana Dimel. “Throughout spring our big thrust was to try and get the younger guys their work and their repetitions that they need to get. All of our guys have learned how to work at a higher level which is very impressive and very motivating as a football coach to see them really make it important for them to take their games to another level.”

Friday was just another chance for Dimel and the rest of his coaching staff to continue working on their squad, as they look to fit in new pieces with those returning ones for this upcoming season.

It’ll be a season where the Miners hope to use momentum from their successful campaign with the 2021 team as they went 7-6 and made their first bowl game appearance since 2014 in the PUBG New Mexico Bowl.

It made for a different feeling this spring season as the Miners are only looking forward now.

“It was such a different feel today at practice than it was a year ago,” said Dimel. “The feel is there because the guys are not sitting around thinking about what they did last year, they are thinking about what they are going to do in the future.”

“Last year our goal as a defense was just to go to a bowl game,” said UTEP safety Justin Prince. “But this year we are trying to go to the conference championship and win a bowl game so it is pretty cool coming off a bowl game we are just going to keep growing from that and pick up off that momentum.”

The Miners will now look to continue their work as a team once the Fall season rolls around.