EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP scratched off a big check mark as it prepares for the 2023 football season on Thursday with the completion of its 15th and final spring practice.

In year six under head coach Dana Dimel, the Miners chose not to hold a spring game, instead working out one final time at dusk at Glory Field, with friend, family and recruits on hand.

Coming off a disappointing 5-7 season in 2022, UTEP hoped to use its 15 practices to get better ahead of what is sure to be a very different year in Conference USA with four new teams coming in and six moving out.

UTEP football wrapping up spring practices tonight at Glory Field; no spring game this year. Hear from Dana Dimel and company at 10 on KTSM. pic.twitter.com/FoFqxF3cBo — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) April 7, 2023

The Miners have plenty of talent returning both offensively and defensively, but also brought in the best recruiting class of Dimel’s tenure in El Paso. Spring ball was all about creating continuity between the old and new players and for Dimel, it was mission accomplished.

“Taking these young guys and taking them to another level and having our older guys work at a higher level. Our older guys have set a great example because they’re focused and want to accomplish some special things. I think our talent level is the best that it’s been,” Dimel said.

UTEP will open the 2023 season on the road at Conference USA newcomer Jacksonville State on Aug. 26. Now, it’s full-steam ahead for the season opener.