EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP football team will take on Michigan in “The Big House” during the 2026 season, UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter and Michigan Director of Athletics Warde Manuel announced on Tuesday.

According to a source with direct knowledge, Michigan will pay UTEP $1.9 million to travel to Ann Arbor and play the game on Sept. 19, 2026 in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

“It’s always exciting to play a powerhouse Big Ten team in a great and electric environment,” UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said. “I know our recruits and players will be excited to have that opportunity.”

The UTEP football program has never played a game in the Great Lakes State, and the lone occasion it competed against a school from the state of Michigan came in a 64-29 romp against Northern Michigan at home to kick off the 1986 season – Bob Stull’s first year as head coach.

The Miners last played a Big Ten Conference team on Sept. 22, 2012 at Wisconsin. The Miners hung tough against the Badgers, only down 23-19 with 7:59 to play, but eventually fell 37-26.

UTEP will face Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., this upcoming season on Sept. 9. The Miners’ only other Big Ten game was at no. 15 Iowa on Sept. 27, 1986.