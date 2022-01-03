UTEP football to play home-and-home with Wyoming in 2028, 2029

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP’s football program will renew an old rivalry with Wyoming later this decade.

A UTEP official confirmed to KTSM on Monday that the Miners have scheduled a home-and-home with the Cowboys for 2028 and 2029. FBS Schedules first posted the contests to their website last month.

According to FBS Schedules, the 2028 date will take place on Sept. 23 in Laramie. Then, the Miners will host the Cowboys on Sept. 29, 2029.

UTEP official confirms that the Miners' football program will play a home-and-home with Wyoming in 2028 and 2029, as @FBSchedules has posted on its website. 2028 will be in Laramie, 2029 in El Paso. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) January 3, 2022

UTEP and Wyoming first played on the football field in 1962, but the Cowboys and Miners haven’t met since a 42-19 Wyoming victory in El Paso in 1995.

The Cowboys currently lead the overall series over the Miners, 26-6-1. Current UTEP head coach Dana Dimel was also the Wyoming head coach from 1997-1999.

In addition to playing Wyoming in 2028, the Miners also have a game with Nebraska scheduled that season. In 2029, UTEP will play Texas in nonconference play. Those are the only two contests currently slated for those seasons; expect UTEP to add more in the coming years.

UTEP’s 2022 nonconference slate will be fairly challenging; the Miners open the season at Oklahoma on Sept. 3, before a home game vs. New Mexico State Sept. 10. UTEP goes back on the road to Albuquerque Sept. 17 to play New Mexico, then hosts Boise State at the Sun Bowl Sept. 24 to wrap up nonconference play.

Other future UTEP nonconference opponents include Arizona (2023), Nebraska (2024, 2028), Tennessee (2024), Colorado State (2024), San Jose State (2026, 2027), Texas (2025, 2027, 2029, 2031), Oklahoma (2022, 2026) and Texas Tech (2032).

UTEP went 7-6 in 2021, returning to a bowl game for the first time since 2014. The Miners lost the New Mexico Bowl, 31-24, at the hands of Fresno State.