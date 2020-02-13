UTEP football to play at Nebraska in 2024, 2028

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time in school history, the UTEP football team will match up with perennial national power Nebraska. The Miners and the Cornhuskers will square off at 86,047-seat Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska during the 2024 and 2028 seasons.

The first matchup is scheduled for Aug. 31, 2024. The second slated for Sept. 2, 2028.

“It’s something that we’re leaning towards moving forward, getting some really powerful programs on our schedule,” UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said. “Obviously, the tradition and history of Nebraska speaks for itself. It’s something that we’re going to be able to sell to recruits, playing Nebraska and playing in their venue. I have a lot of experience as a coach in Memorial Stadium, and it’s one of the toughest and most loud environments that I’ve ever been in. It’s going to be really exciting for our players to have that big-time college experience that you get from lining up against the Big Red.”

A five-time national champion (1970, 1971, 1994, 1995, 1997), Nebraska has also captured 46 conference titles and played in 53 bowl games. The Cornhuskers have posted 11 undefeated seasons and nine perfect seasons with an all-time record of 902-395-40, a .690 win percentage.

UTEP is 0-2 all-time versus Big Ten opponents. The Miners fell at No. 15 Iowa, 69-7, on September 27, 1986. UTEP dropped a close decision at Wisconsin, 37-26, on Sept. 22, 2012.