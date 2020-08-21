UTEP football to host Stephen F. Austin in opener; Miners add Abilene Christian to home schedule

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP football team will kick off the 2020 campaign against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, Sept. 5 in the Sun Bowl. The Miners have also added a non-conference home game versus Abilene Christian on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Both games will start at 7 p.m. MT. UTEP will be taking on SFA for the first time, and will battle ACU for the first time since 1959.

Following Friday’s announcement, UTEP’s 2020 football schedule now stands at 11 games, with an additional road contest to be announced at a later date.

“With the loss of three opponents on our 2020 schedule, we worked furiously to rebuild a complete, 12-game slate,” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “I would like to thank my counterparts at Stephen F. Austin and Abilene Christian, Ryan Ivey and Allen Ward, for working with us on such short notice. We’re looking forward to the matchups against the Lumberjacks and the Wildcats, and we can’t wait to welcome back our fans to the newly renovated Sun Bowl.”

“We’re excited about opening our season in a couple of short weeks against SFA,” UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said. “Our team is working hard to prepare and we’re glad to have six home games once again. After five months without any college sports, our guys are excited to return to the field and I’m sure our fans share their enthusiasm.”

In addition to Stephen F. Austin and Abilene Christian, UTEP will face Southern Miss (Oct. 17), North Texas (Oct. 31), FIU (Nov. 7) and UAB (Nov. 21) in the Sun Bowl.

“We are committed to providing the safest environment possible for our fans, players, coaches and staff as football returns this fall,” Senter said. “We will be testing our football team for COVID-19 weekly during the season. We will be reducing seating capacity in the Sun Bowl to ensure that social distancing can be practiced between family units. We have implemented new features like a clear bag policy and mobile ticketing system, that should make our fans feel safer and more comfortable when entering the venue.”

On Thursday, UTEP president Heather Wilson announced that the Sun Bowl would host fans for home games at 18 percent, or just over 9,000 fans per game.

Senter has said previously that the Miners plan on playing a 12-game schedule in the fall; a road game against another opponent could be announced as well in the coming days.