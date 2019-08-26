UTEP football to honor Luke Laufenberg at Saturday’s season opener

EL PASO, TEXAS – The UTEP football team will pay tribute to the late Luke Laufenberg at Saturday’s season opener versus Houston Baptist in the Sun Bowl.

Laufenberg passed away at the age of 21 on Thursday, Aug. 22 after battling cancer for two years. A tight end from Argyle, Texas, Laufenberg joined the Miners for 2019 spring ball after playing at Mesa Community College in 2017.

“Luke Laufenberg touched our hearts and souls forever,” UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said. “His spirit and fight are reminders of what it means to play and coach the game of football. He was a fighter, a champion and a wonderful person. He was a very talented young man who left a huge mark on everyone he came in contact with. He was a wonderful individual and will not be forgotten on our football team. Our student-athletes learned from how he prepared himself and the way he handled adversity. I know Luke loved playing football for UTEP and he will forever be a Miner!”

The tribute to Laufenberg will take place between the first and second quarters at Saturday’s game. A framed jersey will be presented to the Laufenberg family. UTEP players will wear black “Luke” stickers on their helmets throughout the 2019 season.

Laufenberg played his senior season at Argyle Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, Texas, where he was named 2016 Offensive Newcomer of the Year and honorable mention All-District. He initially walked on at Texas A&M before continuing his football career at Mesa Community College, where he appeared in six games prior to being diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is at 6 p.m.