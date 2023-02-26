EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP football team will start its march to the 2023 season with 15 spring practices starting on Monday, Feb. 27 at 9:15 a.m. on Glory Field.



All practices will be open to the public.



“We’re excited about spring ball and our team,” UTEP coach Dana Dimel said. “We have 25 new, scholarship players that will all take part in spring ball. We’re going to have the most athletic group that we have had at UTEP. One of the big position battles to watch this spring will be second-string quarterback behind Gavin Hardison . Other focuses for us will be bringing along our second-string offensive line, since we have all five starters coming back, as well as developing our talent at linebacker and safety.”



The Miners will practice every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, except for the final practice on Thursday, April 6.



There will be no practices the week of Spring Break (March 13-17).



Monday practices will all start at 9:15 a.m., while Wednesdays and Fridays will start at 9 a.m.



SPRING PRACTICE SCHEDULE

#1 – Mon., Feb. 27 – 9:15 a.m.

#2 – Wed., March 1 – 9 a.m.

#3 – Fri., March 3 – 9 a.m.

#4 – Mon., March 6 – 9:15 a.m.

#5 – Wed., March 8 – 9 a.m.

#6 – Fri., March 10 – 9 a.m.

#7 – Mon., March 20 – 9:15 a.m.

#8 – Wed., March 22 – 9 a.m.

#9 – Fri., March 24 – 9 a.m.

#10 – Mon., March 27 – 9:15 a.m.

#11 – Wed., March 29 – 9 a.m.

#12 – Fri., March 31 – 9 a.m.

#13 – Mon., April 3 – 9:15 a.m.

#14 – Wed., April 5 – 9 a.m.

#15 – Thurs., April 6 – 9 a.m.

