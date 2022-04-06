EL PASO – The UTEP football team will conclude spring drills when the Miners host the Spring Showcase at 6 p.m. on Friday (April 8) in the Sun Bowl.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and it is a FREE, ticketed event open to the public. General admission seats will be in sections 1-9 on the West side of the stadium. Fans can secure their free tickets by going online at UTEPMiners.com/tickets, calling (915) 747-UTEP, or coming to the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office (Brumbelow Building Room 109). Tickets will also be available at the Sun Bowl North Box Office starting at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The Miners will run through drills as the “Voice of the UTEP Miners” Jon Teicher will interview fifth-year head coach Dana Dimel, along with selected members of the coaching staff and student-athletes.

“Friday’s Spring Showcase will be a great opportunity to get a sneak preview of the 2022 Miner football team,” Dimel said. “We brought in 14 midyear transfers and have many talented players that redshirted last season who our fans have not seen. This will be a great chance to see how they will supplement so many of our outstanding returning players from last season. It will be an action-packed night of pure football. And Teich will narrate everyone through it!”

It promises to be a great night for football as temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 70’s Friday evening.

MORE INFO FOR THE FANS

Season ticket members will have their equal number of season tickets loaded into their online account by Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m. Premium seat holders (Indoor Club, Outdoor Club and Loge Box holders) will have access to their reserved seats.

Fans will also have the opportunity to tour the new Sun Bowl premium seating and hospitality areas.

Fans are recommended to park in the GR2 lot next to the Larry K. Durham Sports Center.

Concessions will be sold at the game. Ay Cocula and Kona Ice food trucks will also be on site. A cash bar will available at the GECU Terrace.