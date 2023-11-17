EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP (3-7, 2-4 CUSA) will hit the road to take on Middle Tennessee (3-7, 2-4 CUSA) on Saturday afternoon at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro.

With UTEP guaranteed its fifth losing season in the last six years and a bowl game berth pretty much outside the realm of possibility, the Miners don’t have much left to play for on paper this season.

An already disappointing season became more deflating after UTEP’s longtime starting quarterback, Gavin Hardison, told reporters earlier this week he had a season-ending surgery on his right throwing elbow to repair the UCL ligament. Hardison said it’s a surgery similar to Tommy John surgery.

A lot of speculation and questions surrounding UTEP’s future with head coach Dana Dimel also doesn’t help the Miners and puts them in an awkward spot as it approaches its last two games of the regular season.

Nevertheless, an underwhelming 3-7 UTEP team will carry on and play with the cards they have been dealt.

“The motivation at this point is, obviously we lost the opportunity to get to a bowl game, is the same thing I told the guys is that improving and putting your best performance out there with pride to what you’re accomplishing,” UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said. “Because of the injury situation, a lot of young guys are getting an opportunity to play, and those young guys can continue to improve.”

The Miners head into Saturday’s game looking to bounce back from a 21-13 setback against WKU on Nov. 4 in El Paso. The loss eliminated UTEP from bowl eligibility.

Meanwhile, The Blue Raiders snapped a two-game losing streak with a 40-6 victory over FIU on Nov. 11 in Murfreesboro.

“Middle [Tennessee] is a team that’s got a lot of talent. We know that they have a lot of players coming back from last year’s team that won a bowl game and had, you know, had a difficult schedule early in the year,” Dimel said. “MT played two SEC schools to come right out of the gate and then a Mountain West Conference opponent, tough loss that they had and you know have been on and off in conference, but they had a nice, good win against FIU last week and got them back on track.”

UTEP is looking to win its third consecutive conference road game since 2004. In fact, the Miners have won three straight league games on the road only two other times – during the 2000 and 1956 seasons.

UTEP and Middle Tennessee will go head-to-head on Saturday at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. MT. The game will stream on ESPN+.