UTEP football set for Friday’s spring game at Sun Bowl Stadium

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just one date remains on UTEP’s 15-practice spring football schedule and it will come in the form of a spring game on Friday at Sun Bowl Stadium.

The Miners started spring football on March 2 following a 3-5 abbreviated 2020 season. Head coach Dana Dimel believes his team has made major strides, especially on offense with sophomore quarterback Gavin Hardison returning to the huddle with experience.

“It’s a lot for a quarterback to learn and digest, but his [Hardison’s} experience has shown up because he’s able to digest it all. He’s done a nice job with it,” said Dimel. “It has been fun because we have that experienced quarterback that can handle those things and can do more and more in our system.”

Dimel says Friday’s spring game — aside from the quarterback and returns — will be as close to a traditional spring game as we’ve seen in quite some time at the Sun Bowl. It will be full-go, including tackling which will make for a gameday feel with fans in the stands.

Getting ready to wrap things up ⌛️



Next up ➡️ 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗨𝗧𝗘𝗣 𝗦𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

▪️ Friday, April 9

▪️ 7 p.m.

▪️ Free 🎟️ (https://t.co/XGnI40oGLZ)

▪️ https://t.co/670Ampl5Be (FREE)



🎥 by @jaidenbri pic.twitter.com/KABiFMXcSM — UTEP Football (@UTEPFB) April 8, 2021

“The guys are excited about a Friday night under the lights in the Sun Bowl and having the chance to get a full scrimmage in,” said Dimel. “It will be good work for them and hopefully we get through it healthy and have a good night. I know the players are excited about it and it is going to be a fun setting. I think this will be a pretty competitive scrimmage for our fans to watch because we’ve developed a lot of depth.”

Added depth and experience coming back on both sides of the football is what led to Dimel’s decision to host an actual spring game. It’s something the players have been gearing up for the past couple weeks.

“I think both defensively and offensively it’s beneficial to get that feel of what’s it’s going to be like on Saturday’s during the fall,” said Hardison. “We can’t wait to get after it.”

Friday’s spring game is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT with gates opening at 6 p.m. Admission is free for, however, a ticket must be acquired ahead of the game. Fans will have the opportunity to get a first glimpse of this year’s UTEP team under the direction of new offensive and defensive coordinators, Dave Warner and Bradley Dale Peveto.