EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In 65 days the UTEP football season will get underway as the Miners host North Texas at the Sun Bowl on August 27th.

UTEP Athletics is building up the hype for this year’s football team after the historic season the program had in 2021-2022. The plan is to sell out the Sun Bowl for their first game and it looks like they are getting close.

According to UTEP Athletics, they have sold 30,635 tickets for the season opener and only 34% of tickets remain. The Sun Bowl holds a capacity of 45,971 fans.

Until Aug. 27 comes around, the UTEP football team used the Sun Bowl stands fans usually sit in for workouts.

The team ran up and down the bleachers in the Sun Bowl on Thursday. The Miners currently are working towards getting into game-shape before the fall training camp rolls around.

“It’s been a grind. We love to come out here and work out hard every day. The training coaches put a lot of pressure on us to push us to our limits and see how we overcome it,” said UTEP football senior defensive back Justin Prince. “It is really about being mentally tough because when it comes to the games like in the fourth quarter, it gets hard, so we are trying to push and persevere through that.”

The summer workouts have also carried a higher intensity than past years. This is a result of the Miners knowing that the expectations have been raised after their successful campaign last year.

The Miners finished 7-6 overall and 4-4 in Conference USA play last season. The program also punched their ticket to the 16th annual PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl, which was the Miners’ first bowl game appearance since 2014.

The bowl game didn’t go the way the Miners would have liked it to, but it served as a big stepping stone for the program. They are ready to meet the bar and raise it this upcoming season.

“Coming off a winning season like last year they [coaching staff] put a lot more on us, push us a lot harder, the grind has been tougher,” said Prince. “We’ve had a lot of early mornings and long days so it’s been pretty good compared to different summers.”

The Miners open up their 2022 football season on Aug. 27 against North Texas, which will be the first time UTEP opens with a conference game since 1994, at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

For more on the Miners’ “Sun Bowl Sellout” game click here.