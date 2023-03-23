EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Long-time UTEP assistant coach Scotty Ohara was promoted to offensive coordinator on Thursday, Miners head coach Dana Dimel announced.

It was a move that was long-expected, after former offensive coordinator Dave Warner retired before spring practices. Ohara previously served as UTEP’s wide receivers coach for the last five seasons.

“Scotty has been with us for a long time. He knows the offense inside and out, so his experience will be invaluable at the coordinator position,” Dimel said.

As expected, UTEP has promoted Scotty Ohara to offensive coordinator, replacing Dave Warner who retired. Ohara was the wide receivers coach the last 5 seasons. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 23, 2023

Under Ohara, the program produced back-to-back 1,000-yard receivers for the first time in program history. Jacob Cowing gained 1,354 yards in 2021, while Tyrin Smith tallied 1,039 yards last season. Rey Flores put up breakout numbers in 2022, piling up 534 yards on 49 receptions and scored a touchdown.

UTEP also announced two other coaching moves in addition to Ohara on Thursday. Josh Brown returns to the Miners after one season at Hawaii and will be UTEP’s defensive pass game coordinator, taking over for Trevin Wade.

Meanwhile, James Bain was promoted to assistant offensive line/assistant special teams’ coach after working in defensive quality control in 2022.

UTEP ranked third during the 2021 season in pass defense during Brown’s second year on the staff. The Miners allowed 210.0 passing yards per game, while chalking up seven wins and a New Mexico Bowl appearance. Brown brings back more than 20 years of coaching experience after most recently serving as the safeties coach at Hawai’i during the 2022 season.

Bain joined the UTEP staff in July 2021 as a graduate assistant for offense and special teams. He was then hired full time as the quality control coach on defense prior to last season.