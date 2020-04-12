UTEP football player Forest McKee recovering from bout with COVID-19

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP senior fullback Forest McKee is recovering from COVID-19, he announced on Twitter on Sunday.

In a statement posted to the social media site on Easter, McKee said he tested positive for the coronavirus on April 3 and is beginning to feel better. McKee is expected to make a full recovery.

“It’s been a whirlwind of emotions,” McKee wrote. ” But I’m finally coming out on the other side of this. I’m feeling better.”

McKee went on to thank his coaches, teammates and doctors for supporting him and helping him get on the road to recovery.

A request by KTSM to interview McKee about his ordeal was denied on Sunday by UTEP’s communication office.

Now a senior, McKee starred at Onate High School in Las Cruces. In 2019 for UTEP, McKee played in all 12 games for the Miners, mainly as a blocking fullback. He started one game against Texas Tech and caught one pass for 40 yards against Houston Baptist.