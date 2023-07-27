EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP football team opened up its fall camp ahead of the 2023 college football season at Glory Field on Thursday.

First @UTEPFB fall practice for the 2023 season is underway. It's practice 1 of 25 this fall before UTEP opens up its season with a CUSA showdown against Jacksonville State.

UTEP hit the ground running in the first day of the fall camp as the Miners are aiming to rebound from a disappointing 2022 season where the program went 5-7 and failed to qualify for a bowl game.

“The message to the team was let’s continue to have great leadership and work extremely hard to make sure we have a really special season,” Dimel said. “I feel like this is our most talented team by far and now it’s just putting the pieces of the puzzle together.”

One sight UTEP was happy to see was senior wide receiver Tyrin Smith back on Glory Field in Miners’ gear. The big story in the off-season was Smith’s return to El Paso after he transferred to Texas A&M in January.

“It’s a great feeling to be back, I am glad to be back with the guys,” Smith said. “We had a good first day, we just have to keep stacking on this first day.”

Along with Smith, quarterback Gavin Hardison, running back Deion Hankins, and several players on the offensive line like center Andrew Meyer, right guard Elijah Klien, and right tackler Zuri Henry headline the returnees on this Miners’ 2023 squad.

On defense, defensive end Praise Amaewhule. defensive tackle Keenan Steward, cornerback Torey Richardson, and safety Kobe Hylton are the big returners on that side of the ball.

The Miners have added a ton of new talent as well. The goal this fall camp for head coach Dana Dimel and his staff is to make sure they get every player on the squad on the same page before the start of the regular season.

This fall camp will be vital for UTEP.

“It’s really critical for us because we start in zero week and we start with a conference game, so that makes these 30 days very critical for us,” Dimel said. “That’s why I use the word consistency, because if you’re going to have a good camp, consistency is a really big part of it.”

UTEP HC Dana Dimel meets with the media after the team's first fall practice today. Here's Dimel on how vital the next 30 days will be this fall camp leading up to the 2023 regular season.

UTEP will have 24 more practices this fall before its 2023 regular season opener against Conference USA foe Jacksonville State on Aug. 26