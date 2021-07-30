UTEP football opens camp four weeks ahead of season opener vs. NMSU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — College football is back.

The UTEP Miners taking the field for practice No. 1 on Friday, just four weeks away from their opener against New Mexico State. With the Battle of I-10 taking place during zero week, UTEP is one of the first programs in the country to begin fall camp.

“Organization is huge these first couple days and getting used to our practice routine again,” said UTEP head coach Dana Dimel. “There’s still new faces — we have plenty of new faces on the football team.”

The Miners, who return nearly every starter from last season’s 3-5 team, will practice in helmets only for the first few days of camp before putting on the pads for full contact drills. Dimel and the coaching staff are stressing fundamentals as kickoff approaches.

“With the acclimatization period, we aren’t allowed to put on pads and we’re not allowed to have contact the first couple days of practices. We’re just looking for timing with motion adjustments, formation adjustments on defense,” said Dimel. “Offensively, we are just looking to get our timing of our offense set and running plays on air.”

The Miners and Aggies will open the season on Saturday, Aug. 28 in Las Cruces. Kickoff at Aggie Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT.