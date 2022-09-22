EL PASO, Texas – UTEP will host Boise State for the first time in 18 seasons in a Friday night matchup. The Miners and Broncos will kick off at 7 p.m. in the Sun Bowl. The contest will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Friday night’s contest is the Hall of Fame game, and Extra Yard for Teachers. UTEP all-time great wide receiver from 2003-06 Johnnie Lee Higgins Jr. and Texas Western College quarterback great from 1958-61 John Furman (posthumously) will be inducted on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The Miners are hosting the Broncos for the first time since the 2004 season. UTEP fell at Boise State 54-13, on Sept. 10 in the last meeting.

UTEP (1-3, 0-1 Conference USA) fell at New Mexico 27-10 on Sept. 17, as the Lobos forced seven turnovers. Tyrin Smith highlighted the game book with a career-high 183 yards receiving, along with Tyrice Knight’s game-high 14 tackles, Kobe Hilton’s career-high 10 stops, and Cal Wallerstedt’s career-best 2.0 sacks. Boise State (2-1, 1-0 MWC) is coming off a 30-7 victory over UT Martin on Sept. 17. The Broncos, who rank 12th nationally in total defense, held the Captains to nine first downs and 152 yards of total offense.

““They’re really a physical defensive football team. They got very good talent on their front. I like their defensive front. They play multiple guys there, but I like the physicality that they play with. Same thing with their linebackers. They have more downhill physical type of linebackers that are good versus the run game. And then in the secondary they have a lot of returning starters from last year. And so, it’s a very experienced defense. It’s what they try to lean on as a defensive football team,” UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel said. “Offensively, they’re versatile, they’re multiple in what they do. They can run the ball well. They got two backs that run extremely hard. They got a big offensive line that plays physical and to run the ball. They like to play-action pass off the run game. That’s really what they try to do is get a lot of play-action pass on you. They have two quality receivers but plenty of depth also at the receiver position. Last year they got a special teams’ touchdown against us. So again, that’ll be an emphasis for us to match them with our special teams plays as we go forward.”

Fans can tune into KLAQ 95.5 to hear the action with “The Voice of the Miners” Jon Teicher calling the action with former UTEP WR Cole Freytag (2012, 2014-16) providing analysis and Mando Medina on the sideline. The contest will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network with Rich Waltz doing play-by-play, Aaron Taylor providing analysis and Sheree Burruss on the sideline.