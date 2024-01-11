EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Scotty Walden continues to build his UTEP football squad for the 2024 season. UTEP announced four new signees on Thursday.

Headlining the group is Austin Peay running back Jevon Jackson. Jackson comes to UTEP after he spent the last three seasons at Austin Peay with Walden. Jackson, a product out of Decatur, Alabama, rushed for 1,373 yards and scored ten rushing touchdowns in 2023 as a redshirt sophomore. Jackson was named to the 2023 FCS Football Central Second Team All-America.

UTEP also announced the signing of Tulsa linebacker Dorian Hopkins. Hopkins is a graduate transfer and will spend his sixth year of college ball at UTEP. Hopkins had 45 tackles and one sack at Tulsa in 2023.

Tulsa graduate transfer linebacker Dorian Hopkins is headed to UTEP. He'll be a 6th year senior in 2024; he had 45 tackles and 1 sack in 2023. https://t.co/gKnhBbiLBB — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) January 9, 2024

North Texas transfer Dillion Williams is also heading to UTEP for the 2024 season. Williams comes to El Paso after three seasons at North Texas. In 2023, as a sophomore, Williams played in ten games for the Mean Green.

To round out the four new signees announced on Thursday, UTEP also signed Yessman Green, a cornerback out of Jacksonville State. In 2023, Green appeared in eight games for the Gamecocks after working back from injury early in the season. He served as a key special teams player, as well as a reserve cornerback on the Jax State defense. The Mobile, Alabama native recorded four tackles, two of which came in the FIU game.