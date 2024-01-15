EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Scotty Walden continues to build his UTEP football squad for the 2024 season. UTEP announced five new signees on Monday.

Dylan Brown-Turner, Linebacker

Brown-Turner comes to UTEP from Florida State University. Brown-Turner redshirted the 2023 season. He saw very little action, playing three snaps during Florida State’s home opener against Southern Miss on Sept. 9, 2023.

Calvin Hill, Running back

Hill comes to UTEP after being at Texas State since 2019. During his time at Texas State, Hill had 1,701 career rushing yards on 352 carries in 43 games. He scored 10 rushing touchdowns, had 394 career receiving yards on 60 catches, and 2,112 career all-purpose yards.

Jaylon Shelton, Cornerback

Shelton comes to UTEP also from Texas State. Shelton spent just the 2023 season at Texas State. Prior to that, Shelton played one game at West Virginia in 2022.

Xavier Smith, Defensive Back

Smith comes to UTEP from Austin Peay with Scotty Walden. Smith was a member of the 2023 Phill Steele FCS Fourth Team Freshman All-American team. Smith collected 75 total tackles in the 2023 season as a redshirt freshman.

Quinzavious Warren, Defensive Line

Warren comes to UTEP from Northwest Mississippi Community College.