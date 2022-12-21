EL PASO, Texas – UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel announced 17 student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent and will don the Orange and Blue of the Miners.

Coming to El Paso are 15 junior college transfers and a pair of true freshmen. The newest Miners include nine defensive players (two defensive backs, four defensive linemen, three linebackers) and nine offensive players (three tight ends, three offensive linemen, quarterback, running back).

Joining the program, beginning in the 2023 season, are, TE Elijah Boyd (Contra Costa College), LB Kenny Byrd (Northeast Mississippi CC), CB Stefan Cameron (Foothill College), LB Nate Dyman (Blinn College), TE Judah Ezinwa (Mt. SAC), RB Mike Franklin (Contra Costa College), DL Kadarion Johnson (Kilgore College), DL Dimitri Madden (NMMI), OL Tyrone D. McDuffie III (Parkland High School), S Oscar Moore (Kilgore College), QB Seth Mouser (Bastrop High School), CB Josh Phillips (Mississippi Gulf Coast), OL TangiTangi Pongia (Cisco College), DL Viontay Robinson (Navarro College), OL Jaquan Toney (Northeast Mississippi CC), TE Marcus Vinson (Kilgore College) and DE Matt Wann (Santa Anna College).

Elijah Boyd

6-4, 250

Tight End

Sophomore

Fairfield, Calif.

Armijo High School

Contra Costa College

Played at Contra College during the 2022 season … tallied six receptions for 47 yards … reeled in a 12-yard reception at Reedley … caught a pass in each of the final four games, including a season-long reception of 13 yards at Sequoias.

Kenny Byrd

6-0, 225

Linebacker

Junior

York, S.C.

Myrtle Beach High School

Northeast Mississippi CC

Played one season at Northeast Mississippi Community College (2022) … played in nine games during the 2022 season, ranking second on the squad with 86 tackles … averaged 9.6 tackles per contest, while adding 3.0 sacks (21 yards), 5.0 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, a 42-yard interception return and a pass break up … recorded four double-digit tackle games … amassed a career-high 17 tackles with a sack against Pearl River CC … opened the season with 10 stops and a fumble recovery during a 20-3 win at Hinds CC … recorded 10 tackles with a sack in a victory at Coahoma CC … concluded campaign with 11 tackles and a TFL … played at Coastal Carolina as a freshman in 2021 … played in 11 games, posting five tackles for the Chanticleers.

Stefan Cameron

5-11, 185

Cornerback

Junior

St. Louis, Mo.

Kirkwood HS

Foothill College

Played two years at Foothill College (2021, 2022) … tallied 36 tackles (29 solo) with three interceptions, an INT return for a TD, nine breakups, 5.0 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in 2022 … recorded four interceptions and 51 total tackles during career … intercepted two passes, while returning one for a touchdown and added five tackles with 3.0 TFL’s against Cabrillo … tallied an INT at Los Medanos … recorded a season-high six tackles against West Hills Coalinga … efforts in 2018 helped Kirkwood High School advance to the district championship game.

Nate Dyman

6-2, 223

Linebacker

Junior

Missouri City, Texas

Westbury Christian HS

Blinn College

Played two seasons at Blinn College (2021, 2022) … led Blinn with 88 tackles (39 solo) and three forced fumbles in 2022 … added 3.0 sacks, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups in nine games played during sophomore season … amassed a career-high 20 tackles against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College … tallied 16 stops with a forced fumble and breakup at Trinity Valley Community College … totaled 14 tackles with a breakup and TFL against Navarro College … recorded sacks against Louisiana Community Christian, Rezoluntion Prep and at NMMI … played in seven games during freshman campaign, tallying 69 tackles and 3.0 sacks … tallied a season-high 15 tackles, a sack, 2.0 TFL’s, a fumble recovery, forced fumble and a breakup against Trinity Valley CC … tallied 13 stops against NMMI … credited with 12 tackles and a sack versus Navarro College … totaled 40 tackles in a three-game span (Oct. 2-Oct. 23), averaging 13.3 tackles per game.

Judah Ezinwa

6-3, 240

Tight End

Sophomore

Fontana, Calif.

Etiwanda HS

Mt. SAC (San Antonio College)

Played at MT. SAC (San Antonio College) during the 2022 season … recorded 12 receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns … tallied 27 yards on two catches, while scoring on a season-long 24-yard reception in a win against El Camino … registered two receptions for 24 yards, including a 12-yard scoring catch in a victory at Cerritos … recorded season highs in receptions (three) and yards (35) in a win versus Palomar … registered 11 catches for 132 yards during career at Etiwanda High School.

Mike Franklin

6-2, 225

Running back

Junior

Daphne, Ala.

Contra Costa College

Played two seasons at Contra Costa College (2021, 2022) … rushed for 1,512 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons … led the team with 614 yards on 128 rushes (4.8 avg.) and four touchdowns in 10 games played in 2022 … rushed for 143 yards on 23 carries (6.2 avg.) and a score during a victory at Reedley … gathered 119 yards on 15 attempts (7.9 avg.) and a TD in a win against Chabot … added a receiving score against San Joaquin Delta … led the Comets with 898 yards on 137 carries (6.6 avg.) with eight touchdowns in eight games played (112.3 yards per game) in 2021 … racked up a season-high 190 yards on 20 attempts (9.5 avg.) and a score in a win at Los Medanos … scored a season-high three touchdowns, while adding 160 yards on 20 carries (8.0 avg.) in a win against Foothill … opened collegiate career with a 133-yard performance on 18 rushes (7.4 avg.) and a TD in a win against Merced … rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown in a triumph at Monterey Peninsula.

Kadarion Johnson

6-1, 300

Defensive line

Junior

Houston, Texas

Hightower HS

Kilgore College

Played at Kilgore College the last two seasons (2021, 2022) … totaled 86 tackles, 9.0 sacks and three fumble recoveries in 22 career games … tallied 54 tackles with 4.0 sacks, 7.0 TFL and three fumble recoveries in 12 games during the 2022 season …. recorded a season-high 13 tackles with 2.0 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery at Trinity Valley Community College … registered six stops with a sack (15 yards) and two tackles for loss in a win versus Southern University-Shreveport … tallied five tackles with a sack against Cisco College … registered 5.0 sacks with 32 tackles in 10 games during the 2021 season … tallied 2.0 sacks at Blinn College … recorded six stops with a sack against Trinity Valley CC.

Dimitri Madden

6-3, 287

Defensive Line

Junior

Lewisham, London, England

New Mexico Military Institute

Played two seasons at New Mexico Military Institute for two seasons (2021, 2022) … played in 19 career games, posting 48 total tackles with a sack and 5.0 tackles for loss … tallied 39 tackles with 5.0 TFL’s during sophomore campaign … recorded a season-high five tackles with a tackle for loss at Tyler JC … posted three stops and a TFL in a win at Cisco College … registered four tackles with a TFL … tallied a sack during freshman season against Trinity Valley CC.

Tyrone D. McDuffie III

6-4, 300

Offensive line

Freshman

El Paso, Texas

Parkland HS

Three-star athlete and former Colorado commit gained interest from other schools such as BYU, NM State and Texas State … played in 16 varsity games at Parkland High School … saw action on defense, posting 20 career tackles with a sack … started in 44 games for the Matadors over his high school career … maintained a 99.0 grade-point average as a National Honors Society student at PHS … named to 2022 District 1-5A Division I first team.

Oscar Moore

6-1, 208

Safety

Junior

Eaton, Texas

V.R. Eaton HS

Kilgore College

Played two seasons at Kilgore College (2021, 2022) … ranked second on the team with four interceptions in 2022 … tallied 64 tackles with 3.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 16 breakups … intercepted three passes with a fumble recovery and six tackles in a win at Trinity Valley Community College … tallied a season-high 12 tackles with a 41-yard interception return at Navarro College … recorded nine tackles with a sack at TVCC … registered 39 tackles in 2021 … totaled a season-high eight stops against Navarro College … played at Eaton High School (Fort Worth, Texas), tallying 71 tackles (51 solo) with four interceptions during career.

Seth Mouser

6-5, 200

Quarterback

Freshman

Bastrop, Texas

Bastrop HS

Played three seasons on the varsity squad at Bastrop High School … played in 28 career games, tossing 30 touchdowns with 4,298 yards on 324-of-632 passing … added 482 yards rushing (4.0 avg.) and eight TDs … threw 17 scores with only seven interceptions and 2,607 yards (170-330), while rushing for five touchdowns during senior season … threw nine touchdowns in a three-game span … tossed three scores with 353 yards passing against Round Rock Westwood … threw three TDs and rushed for another with 288 yards passing against Pflugerville … tallied three more passing scores against Pieper … opened senior season with 357 yards and two touchdowns versus Lehman.

Josh Phillips

6-3, 220

Linebacker

Junior

Grenada, Miss.

Grenada HS

Mississippi Gulf Coast

Recorded 43 tackles (20 solo), one tackle for loss and three pass break-ups during his sophomore season with Mississippi Gulf Coast … came up with at least five tackles in six games, including a career-high seven stops in consecutive wins against East Central and at Hinds Community College … also had a pair of pass break-ups against East Central … compiled 11 total tackles, one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery in eight appearances as a freshman … overall, the team finished 13-6 during his two years of action … was a dual-threat quarterback for Grenada HS … completed 60 passes for 747 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing 88 times for 625 yards and five scores as a senior … during his junior season he connected on 83 attempts for 1,274 yards and 15 touchdowns, in addition to 91 carries for 726 yards and seven touchdowns … played baseball, basketball and football at Grenada.

TangiTangi Pongia

6-3, 290

Offensive line

Junior

San Diego, Calif.

St. Augustine HS

Cisco College

Played at Cisco College for two seasons (2021, 2022) … versatile athlete can play center, guard, or tackle … Cisco College rushed averaged over 130 yards rushing in 2022 … efforts during sophomore season in 2018 surged St. Augustine High School claim the San Diego Section Division I Championship (Nov. 29, 2018).

Viontay Robinson

6-1, 262

Defensive end

Junior

Waco, Texas

La Vega HS

Navarro College

Played two seasons at Navarro College (2021, 2022) … totaled 50 career tackles with 1.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss in career … tallied 43 tackles with 1.5 sacks and 5.5 TFL’s during sophomore season … credited with a season-high 10 tackles (7 solo) with 2.0 tackles for loss in a win at Cisco College … recorded a sack for loss of 21 yards and posted five tackles in a victory over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College … registered five tackles with 2.0 TFL’s in a win against Tyler Junior College … tallied seven tackles during freshman season.

Jaquon Toney

6-4, 301

Offensive lineman

Junior

Huntsville, Ala.

Mae Jemison HS

Northeast Mississippi CC

Played two seasons at Northeast Mississippi Community College (2021, 2022) … played in 18 career games on the offensive line for the Tigers … NE Mississippi gained over 1,000 yards on the ground and scored 12 touchdowns … NE Miss gained 419 yards of total offense Holmes Community College … Tigers tallied 410 yards of total offense, including 171 rushing yards the next week against East Central Community College … NE Miss gained a season-high 203 yards rushing (5.2 avg.) … Tigers gained 199 rushing yards at Coahoma Community College.

Marcus Vinson

6-4, 255

Tight end

Sophomore

Duncanville, Texas

Duncanville HS

Kilgore College

Played in all 12 games as a freshman at Kilgore College during the 2022 season … registered three receptions for 28 yards … hauled in a 17-yard pass at NMMI … tallied 11 yards on two receptions versus Butler … helped Duncanville HS to a Texas 6A D-I state semifinal in 2020 as a junior.

Matt Wann

6-2, 235

Outside Linebacker

Junior

Fullerton, Calif.

Troy HS

Santa Anna College

Played two seasons at Santa Anna College (2021, 2022) … played in 17 career games, totaling 43 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and pass breakup … tallied 19 tackles with 2.5 sacks and 6.0 TFL’s in 10 games played during sophomore campaign … credited with five tackles and .5 TFL in a win at West LA … recorded a career-high 2.0 sacks in a victory over Glendale … registered three stops and 1.5 TFL’s in a victory versus Orange Coast … posted 24 tackles with 3.0 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss during freshman season … posted a season-high six tackles with 2.0 TFL’s in a win over LA Harbor … tied season most with six stops and added a sack against Pasadena City … added sacks against Orange Coast and LA Pierce.