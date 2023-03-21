EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A little more than a month before the 2023 NFL Draft, UTEP held its annual Pro Day on Tuesday in El Paso.

Scouts from around the NFL descended on Glory Field to watch multiple key contributors from the 2022 UTEP squad work out. The former Miners are hoping to hear their names called during the NFL Draft April 27-29.

Ronald Awatt, Gavin Baechle, Dennis Barnes, Rey Flores and Jadrian Taylor were among the Miners that worked out for NFL scouts, who represented teams like the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

“There was a lot of pressure and anticipation leading up to it but I thought I came out here today and did the best I could. I controlled my effort and had a pretty good day,” said Flores.

Baechle, Flores and Taylor stood out and Baechle even had an on-site interview with Rams assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer (a former UTEP player) about his prospects of potentially kicking in the NFL. Taylor performed well before tweaking his hamstring during his second 40-yard dash.

Many of the players at UTEP’s Pro Day will likely be looking for undrafted free agent contracts, instead of getting drafted in the later rounds. All of them are hoping for one chance with one team to stick on a roster.

“I’ve had three or four teams watching me work out and then it was filmed so it’ll be sent out to other teams,” said Baechle. “All it takes is one, you need that shot. Hopefully I’m able to get that.”

No UTEP player has been drafted since 2018 when Will Hernandez went to the New York Giants in the second round. New Mexico State’s Pro Day will be held Wednesday in Las Cruces.