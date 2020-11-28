UTEP football game at Rice canceled due to COVID-19 cases, contact tracing at UTEP

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP football’s road game at Rice was canceled on Saturday morning due positive cases of COVID-19 and subsequent contact tracing within the Miners program, the school announced.

Initially, the game was delayed around 9:30 a.m., as the team conducted what it called a second round of testing. The game was then canceled two hours later when the results of the tests came back.

The canceled game is the 100th such cancelation or postponement in college football this year, according to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy. The game appeared all week as if it would be played, as the Miners even traveled to Houston on Friday afternoon and stayed the night.

This is the first UTEP game this season canceled or postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Miners’ program. Games against Southern Miss, FIU and UAB were not played to due cases and contact tracing at those schools; A game with North Texas was not played after UNT expressed discomfort in travelling to El Paso due to the number of cases in the Sun City.

UTEP is currently slated to host Southern Miss on Friday, Dec. 4, in a game that was rescheduled from Oct. 17. As of now, there has not been any word about whether or not the game will be moved out of El Paso.

With UTEP being forced to cancel the Rice game just six days prior to playing Southern Miss, the possibility of that game also getting canceled cannot be ruled out. However, no decisions regarding any future games had been made as of Saturday morning.

UTEP was in the process of getting back to El Paso as of Saturday afternoon. The Miners football team isn’t the only UTEP squad hit by COVID-19; Sunday’s men’s basketball game at Arizona was canceled on Friday night due to a case of COVID-19 within the Miners’ basketball program.

UTEP officials were not immediately available for comment as of early Saturday afternoon.