EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP football hit the practice field for the first of 15 spring practices on Tuesday. The Miners are now looking forward to the 2022 season after a historic season last year which saw UTEP play in a bowl game.

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel and his staff got a first look at some new recruits that were brought in and got to reconnect with some familiar faces.

Redshirt junior quarterback Gavin Hardison is back under center and this time with a new number. Hardison will be dawning #2 this season in honor of Luke Laufenberg.

One of the biggest question marks of the off season was who Hardison would be throwing to this season.

The Miners lost two of the top wide receivers from the 2021 season; Jacob Cowing (transfer to Arizona) and Justin Garrett (graduation) this off season.

Despite the loss of Cowing and Garrett, the Miners still feel like they brought in some talented players that can get the job done at the wide receiver spot.

“The exciting thing about it is that we got some length at that spot now,” said UTEP offensive coordinator Dave Warner. “We’ve got some guys who can go get the 50-50 balls I think more so than we had last year….time will tell but we’ve got 14 more practices to go but we are excited about the talent level there.”

“From the ones to the twos to the threes, I think we can all get the job done,” said returning UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith. “I have complete confidence in the whole group and the whole depth chart.”

UTEP will be back on the practice field Wednesday as the countdown to the Miners’ April 8th spring game is now on.