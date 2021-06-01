UTEP football announces TV schedule for 2021 season

EL PASO, Texas – Conference USA has announced its 2021 football broadcast schedule, which includes 11 of UTEP’s games that will air nationally by the league’s primary partners.

All eight of the Miners’ Conference USA games will be available on ESPN Networks, while UTEP’s non-conference matchup at Boise State will be televised on FS1.

“We are excited that all of our fans will be able to either travel to watch the Miners or tune in on FS1 and the ESPN Networks to support our football program,” head coach Dana Dimel said. “As I’ve mentioned before, eight of our games will be played in the state of Texas and New Mexico. It’s always nice to get more eyes on your football team because it helps grow multiple areas of the program, especially when it comes to recruiting.”

UTEP’s home opener versus Bethune-Cookman, scheduled for Sept. 4 at the Sun Bowl, will kick off at 7 p.m. MT and air live ESPN3.

The Mountain West announced last week that the UTEP-Boise State game will be played on Friday, Sept. 10 and televised on FS1 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. MT at Albertsons Stadium.

The Miners will then enjoy a bye week before a pair of back-to-back home games against New Mexico (Sept. 25) and Old Dominion (Oct. 2). Both games will kick off at 7 p.m. MT and air on the ESPN Networks (ESPN3/ESPN+).

UTEP will hit the road the following week to take on Southern Miss in Conference USA action at 5 p.m. MT on the ESPN Networks. The Miners return home on Oct. 16 to host Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. MT before traveling to Florida Atlantic on Oct. 30 with kickoff for that game slated for 4 p.m. MT on the ESPN Networks.

UTEP’s next three games against UTSA (Nov. 6), North Texas (Nov. 13) and Rice (Nov. 20) will kick off at 2 p.m. MT and air on ESPN3 or ESPN+, while a kick time for the season finale at UAB (Nov. 27) has yet to be determined.

📺 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗨𝗧𝗘𝗣 🏈 𝗧𝗩 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 ⤵️



Check out when/where you can watch the Miners on the gridiron this fall!



🔗 | https://t.co/NNfLIApQpq#PicksUp ⛏️ pic.twitter.com/5ErFwdPaZN — UTEP Football (@UTEPFB) June 1, 2021

2021 UTEP Football Broadcast Schedule

8/28 UTEP @ NM State TBD TBD

9/4 Bethune-Cookman @ UTEP ESPN3 7:00 p.m. MT

9/10 UTEP @ Boise State FS1 7:30 p.m. MT

9/25 New Mexico @ UTEP ESPN3/+ 7:00 p.m. MT

10/2 Old Dominion @ UTEP* ESPN3/+ 7:00 p.m. MT

10/9 UTEP @ Southern Miss* ESPN3/+ 5:00 p.m. MT

10/16 Louisiana Tech @ UTEP* ESPN3/+ 7:00 p.m. MT

10/30 UTEP @ Florida Atlantic* ESPN3/+ 4:00 p.m. MT

11/6 UTSA @ UTEP* ESPN3/+ 2:00 p.m. MT

11/13 UTEP @ North Texas* ESPN3/+ 2:00 p.m. MT

11/20 Rice @ UTEP* ESPN3/+ 2:00 p.m. MT

11/27 UTEP @ UAB* ESPN3/+ TBD