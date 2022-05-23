EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP head coach Dana Dimel announced that Barrick Nealy will be elevated to assistant head coach, and Matt Wallerstedt to defensive run coordinator on Monday.

Nealy will assume the title assistant head coach/running backs/recruiting coordinator, while Wallerstedt’s title is associate head coach/defensive run game coordinator/defensive line.

“Coach Wallerstedt provides a great deal of assistance to coach [Bradley] Peveto that we felt was important to give him the run game title,” Dimel said. “Coach Nealy just, like coach Wallerstedt, has been with us since we first got here. Coach Nealy is involved in so many responsibilities within our organization and so being named assistant head coach is indicative of the roles he plays on our staff.”

UTEP’s coming off a its first winning season in seven seasons as Wallerstedt’s defensive line tallied 17 sacks, accounting for 68 percent of the Miners’ sack total (25). All-Conference USA performers defensive ends Praise Amaewhule (5.5 sacks) and Jadrian Taylor led the way.

Under Nealy, the run game tallied 1,819 yards and 18 rushing scores. Ronald Awatt led the team with 844 yards on 158 attempts (5.3 avg.), while Deion Hankins ran over defenders for 458 yards – second best on the team. The dynamic running back duo combined for 12 scores, rushing for six touchdowns a piece.