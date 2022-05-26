EL PASO, Texas – Conference USA announced its 2022 football broadcast schedule, which includes 10 of UTEP’s games that will air nationally by the league’s primary partners.

Six of the Miners’ game will be streamed on ESPN+, and two on Stadium. The Miners will also play on CBS Sports Network in a pair of contests.

UTEP will open the 2022 season in the Sun Bowl against C-USA foe North Texas on week 0 (Sat., Aug. 27) at 7 p.m., and will be streamed on Stadium. The Miners are opening at home versus a conference opponent for the first time since the 1992 season (BYU). UTEP last opened against a league foe in 1994 (at Wyoming).

The Miners’ first road game is at national power Oklahoma at 1:30 p.m. MT/2:30 CT and will be televised on Fox.

UTEP will host NM State in the 99th meeting in the Battle of I-10 on Sept. 10. The Miners and Aggies will be streamed on ESPN+ with kickoff set for 7 p.m. in Sun Bowl Stadium.

The Orange and Blue will host Boise State for the first time since the 2004 season on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m., while the Miners and Broncos will face each other under the Friday night lights for a second consecutive season on CBS Sports Network. Last year’s contest at Boise State was televised on FS1.

C-USA action will continue at Charlotte on Oct. 1 (4 p.m. MT/5 CT) and at LA Tech on Oct. 8 (5 p.m. MT/6 CT). Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Following its first bye week (Oct. 15), and coming off back-to-back road games, UTEP will host back-to-back games in the Sun Bowl starting with Florida Atlantic on Oct. 22 (2 p.m.), and followed by Middle Tennessee on Oct. 29 (7 p.m.). Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.

UTEP will then play at Rice on Thursday, Nov. 3 with kickoff set for 5 p.m. MT/6 CT on CBSSN. It’s the first Thursday night game for the Miners since Oct. 11, 2012 at Tulsa.

The Miners’ final regular-season home game is against FIU at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

The regular season will conclude at UTSA on Stadium with the time to be announced at a later date.

DATE OPPONENT NETWORK TIME (MT)

8/27 (Sat) North Texas Stadium 7 p.m.

9/3 (Sat) at Oklahoma Fox 1:30 p.m.

9/10 (Sat) NM State ESPN+ 7 p.m.

9/17 (Sat) at New Mexico TBA TBA

9/23 (Fri) Boise State CBSSN 7 p.m.

10/1 (Sat) at Charlotte ESPN+ 4 p.m.

10/8 (Sat) at LA Tech ESPN+ 5 p.m.

10/22 (Sat) Florida Atlantic ESPN+ 2 p.m.

10/29 (Sat) Middle Tennessee ESPN+ 7 p.m.

11/3 (Thr) at Rice CBSSN 5 p.m.

11/19 (Sat) FIU ESPN+ 2 p.m.

11/26 (Sat) at UTSA Stadium TBA