EL PASO, Texas – UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter announced on Tuesday that soccer head coach Kathryn Balogun will not return for the 2023 season.

“Our analysis of UTEP Soccer did not indicate that sufficient progress was being made, and we were not making sufficient progress towards our goal of competing for and winning championships,” Senter said. “We would like to thank Kathryn for her hard work leading the program, and we wish her well in the future.”

In four seasons as the Miners’ head coach (2019-22), Balogun posted a 21-36-8 record, including a 9-21-4 mark in Conference USA. UTEP qualified for the Conference USA Championships once in her four seasons, in her initial year at the helm of the program (2019).

A national search will begin immediately to appoint the Miners’ next head coach.