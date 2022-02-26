EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP has made great strides in year one under head coach Joe Golding. Next up on the list of building blocks will be closing out top Conference USA opponents at home.

The Miners led UAB 32-25 at halftime and multiple times late in the second half, but eventually succumbed to the Blazers, 69-66 at the Don Haskins Center on Saturday night.

UTEP (16-12, 9-7, C-USA) got 26 points from Souley Boum and 10 points from Keonte Kennedy in his first game since December after returning from a foot injury. However, no one else found their way into double-figures for the Miners.

UAB (22-7, 12-4) was led by Jordan Walker’s 22 points; he also gave the Blazers the lead for good with a floater with under one minute remaining, then drilled two free throws to give UAB a three-point lead late.

The Miners had a chance to tie the game with under 10 seconds left, but a three-pointer by Alfred Hollins was an air ball.

“We didn’t handle late game situations and that’s on me,” said Golding. “I was proud of our guys’ fight. I was proud of the effort.”

In front of 6,100 fans, UTEP built a big halftime lead. However, the preseason C-USA favorites rallied early in the second half, taking a 58-50 lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game.

UTEP then came to life, going on a 10-0 run to regain the lead with four minutes left on a Jamal Bieniemy transition finish.

From there, it was back-and-forth, with the two teams exchanging the lead five times in the final three minutes.

“It’s frustrating for our guys. We needed a big home win,” said Golding. “I thought the crowd was great.”

Next up for UTEP is the final two games of the regular season, at home next weekend vs. Rice on Thursday and North Texas on Saturday.