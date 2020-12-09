UTEP falls short at Saint Mary’s, 73-61

MORAGA, CA (KTSM) – Bryson Williams (17 points) and Souley Boum (21) combined for 38 points, but it wasn’t enough for a UTEP team playing their first Division I program of the season. Saint Mary’s used a game-high 24 points from senior point guard Tommy Kuhse to beat the Miners, 73-61, on Tuesday night at the McKeon Pavilion.

Boum played all 40 minutes and registered his third consecutive game with 20-plus points to open the season. Williams added eight rebounds to his stat line, while scoring 15 of his 17 points in the second half.

The Gaels (5-1) used a 14-0 run midway through the first half to take a nine point lead into the locker room at halftime. Williams knocked down two three balls for the Miners (2-1) in the second half to cut Saint Mary’s lead to just four points, but it was as close as UTEP would get.

“We did a lot of good things in terms of working the game, and really, we’re still trying to season ourselves a little bit,” said UTEP head coach Rodney Terry. “[Saint Mary’s] has played five games to this point and played some pretty good competition, and have a feel for who they are. They shot over 61 percent in the first half and they ended up getting to the foul line 14 times. We really didn’t do a great job of putting pressure on the basket and getting ball movement.”

UTEP struggled from the floor, shooting 38 percent and 6-of-17 from beyond the arch. Saint Mary’s shot 54 percent from the field for the game.

“We battled through and cut the game to a two-possession game in the second half, but we just couldn’t get over the hump there,” said Terry.

Tuesday’s game against Saint Mary’s is the first in a string of three games against proven NCAA Tournament programs for UTEP. The Miners will play at Arizona on Saturday, Dec. 12, followed by a trip to Tempe, Arizona, in a matchup against Arizona State on Wednesday, Dec. 16.