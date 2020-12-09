UTEP falls short at Saint Mary’s, 73-61

UTEP

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAGA, CA (KTSM) – Bryson Williams (17 points) and Souley Boum (21) combined for 38 points, but it wasn’t enough for a UTEP team playing their first Division I program of the season. Saint Mary’s used a game-high 24 points from senior point guard Tommy Kuhse to beat the Miners, 73-61, on Tuesday night at the McKeon Pavilion.

Boum played all 40 minutes and registered his third consecutive game with 20-plus points to open the season. Williams added eight rebounds to his stat line, while scoring 15 of his 17 points in the second half.

The Gaels (5-1) used a 14-0 run midway through the first half to take a nine point lead into the locker room at halftime. Williams knocked down two three balls for the Miners (2-1) in the second half to cut Saint Mary’s lead to just four points, but it was as close as UTEP would get.

“We did a lot of good things in terms of working the game, and really, we’re still trying to season ourselves a little bit,” said UTEP head coach Rodney Terry. “[Saint Mary’s] has played five games to this point and played some pretty good competition, and have a feel for who they are. They shot over 61 percent in the first half and they ended up getting to the foul line 14 times. We really didn’t do a great job of putting pressure on the basket and getting ball movement.”

UTEP struggled from the floor, shooting 38 percent and 6-of-17 from beyond the arch. Saint Mary’s shot 54 percent from the field for the game.

“We battled through and cut the game to a two-possession game in the second half, but we just couldn’t get over the hump there,” said Terry.

Tuesday’s game against Saint Mary’s is the first in a string of three games against proven NCAA Tournament programs for UTEP. The Miners will play at Arizona on Saturday, Dec. 12, followed by a trip to Tempe, Arizona, in a matchup against Arizona State on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports