MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (KTSM) – Playing its third road game in five days appeared to finally catch up to UTEP on Monday night, as Middle Tennessee defeated the Miners 77-59.

The loss snapped a two-game UTEP winning streak, both of them coming away from the Don Haskins Center. The Miners are now 16-11, 9-6 in Conference USA, while the Blue Raiders improved to 20-7, 11-3 in league action, good for first place in the C-USA East Division.

UTEP started the game well, jumping out to a 10-7 lead as Souley Boum got off to a hot start, finishing with 24 points. However, he was the only Miner in double figures on the night.

𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐀𝐏 | 𝘜𝘛𝘌𝘗 𝘛𝘳𝘪𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘥 𝘜𝘱 𝘈𝘵 𝘊-𝘜𝘚𝘈 𝘌𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘋𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘓𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘔𝘪𝘥𝘥𝘭𝘦 𝘛𝘦𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘦, 77-59



🔗: https://t.co/QvuoUFZWYG



🔶 @BucketsForSale_ posts game highs in pts (24) rbs (9) & stls (3) as UTEP caps road trip at 2-1



📸 @rrrutang pic.twitter.com/iOP7rIVJrG — UTEP Men’s Basketball (@UTEPMBB) February 22, 2022

Midway through the first half, Middle Tennessee jumped out to a 10-point lead, eventually upping it to 16 points late in the half. They led 43-30 at the break.

UTEP would get as close as eight points in the second half, but tired legs may have eventually caught up to the Miners. The Blue Raiders would close the game out strong to win by the 18-point margin.

“We got off to a good start but their bench came in and changed the game,” UTEP head coach Joe Golding said. “Our guys fought to the end, gave ourselves a chance. Credit Middle Tennessee, they were terrific tonight. There’s a reason they haven’t lost here, good energy, good crowd. Our guys were giving us all that they had. We got some good looks, they just didn’t go in.”

All nine Blue Raider players that played in the game scored for Middle Tennessee. Three players were in double figures, led by Donovan Sims’ 17 points.

UTEP is now off until Saturday, when it hosts UAB for the start of three straight home games to close the regular season. The game will tip off at 7 p.m.