EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP (1-5, 0-2 CUSA) will take on Florida International (3-3, 0-3 CUSA) in its first midweek Conference USA game of the season at FIU Football Stadium in Miami, Florida on Wednesday.

The Miners are playing their first Wednesday regular-season game since Oct. 21, 2009 and third since 1931.

UTEP us coming off its bye week and will head into Wednesday night looking to snap a four-game losing streak. UTEP’s most recent loss came against LA Tech, 24-10, on Friday, Sept. 29 at the Sun Bowl.

The big story surrounding UTEP heading into Wednesday is ‘who will be starting at quarterback?’. It sounds like UTEP will either go to its usual starter at quarterback in Gavin Hardison, fourth-string Cade McConnell, or second-string Kevin Hurley.

On Monday, UTEP head coach Dana Dimel provided and update on the quarterback situation ahead of the FIU game.

Dimel said a decision on his starting quarterback won’t be made until the team finds out how Hardison is feeling after throwing on Tuesday.

“We will find out about Gavin [Hardison] tomorrow [Tuesday]. That’s pretty much where we are,” Dimel said. “If Gavin is good and able to perform what we need him to perform, he’ll start the game so that’s where we are at the quarterback spot. It’s really a mystery right there as to what’s going to happen, and we won’t announce our starter until gametime if it will be Cade [McConnell] or Kevin [Hurley].”

UTEP’s quarterback situation has led them to opening up as 6.5-point favorites to now being slight 2.5-point underdogs against FIU on Wednesday. We will have to wait and see who will get the start at QB for UTEP. Regardless of who it is, head coach Dimel wants to see a clean performance from them.

“I am not asking them to carry the offense, but just to flow within the system and be productive and efficient and have good completion percentage,” Dimel said. “Those kinds of things will allow us to win the football game.”

Fourth-string quarterback Cade McConnell was seen taking most of the snaps with UTEP’s starting group at practice on Monday.

“I think I bring an aspect to when I am called on to do something and asked to do something, I am going to be able to execute it. That’s what I’d like to do,” McConnell said. “If that’s passing, running RPO game, read option, whatever that may be, our offense has all of it and I am going to be prepared to execute it all.”

FIU enters Wednesday’s game coming off a loss to UTEP’s Battle of I-10 rival: New Mexico State last Wednesday. FIU suffered a 34-17 loss to New Mexico State at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

FIU is on a two-game losing streak and currently holds a 3-3 overall record and are winless in three conference games so far this season.

The Panthers and Miners will meet for the second consecutive season and for the

sixth time overall when they square off in Miami on Wednesday night. FIU leads the all-time series with UTEP 3-2 and is a perfect 2-0 in Miami vs. the Miners.

UTEP and FIU will go head-to-head on Wednesday at FIU Stadium in Miami, Florida. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. MT. The game will air on ESPN2.