UTEP extends win streak to eight with win at FIU, 76-64

MIAMI, FL (KTSM) — The UTEP women’s basketball team has won eight straight after an impressive road win against FIU on Friday night, 76-64, at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center.

OCHO 🤫

1 down. 1 to go.

On the hunt for 9. pic.twitter.com/ylkRuXrEBT — UTEP Women’s Basketball (@UTEPWBB) February 13, 2021

More than half of UTEP’s (13-5, 10-3 C-USA) points came from beyond the arc as the Miners knocked down 13 three-pointers, tied for the second-most three-balls in program history. The Miners posted the second-highest three-point percentage in program history (65.0) in the win, going 13-of-20 from downtown.

Isis Lopes poured in a career-high 22 points (8-of-14 FG), a career-high six three-pointers (6-of-8 3FG), and five assists off the bench. Her six trifectas ties for the second-most by an individual in school history. Avery Crouse (5-of-12 FG) and Destiny Thurman (5-of-9 FG) each scored 13 points, while Elina Arike (5-of-6 FG) added 10 points in the win.

UTEP’s eight-game winning streak is tied for the fifth-longest streak in program history and the longest since the 2015-16 season. The Miners have also won four straight road games, which ties for the third-longest road winning streak in program history.

The Miners scored 31 bench points and over the course of their eight-game winning streak, the UTEP bench is averaging 29.8 points per game. As a team, the Miners shot 50.8 percent from the field (30-of-59) and 65 percent from three-point range (13-of-20). FIU shot 24-of-52 (46.2 pct.) from the floor and 7-of-20 (35 pct.) from behind the arc.

FIU had two players reach double figures with Jiselle Thomas scoring a game-high 27 points. Thomas added eight rebounds and two steals for the Panthers. Fujika Nimmo added 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists in the loss.

Eight is great, but UTEP will look to make it a fine nine in a rematch against FIU on Saturday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN+.