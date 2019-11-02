UTEP edges UTSA 1-0 on ‘Senior Night’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tessa Carlin (82’) scored late in the second half as the UTEP soccer team bested UTSA, 1-0, on “Senior Night” at University Field Friday evening.

The Miners’ (10-6-3, 5-4-1 C-USA) second straight win locked up a bid to the Conference USA Championships in the process, while the Roadrunners (8-8-1, 4-6-0 C-USA) conclude the 2019 season.

Both teams finished with three shots on goal. Parrott was locked in by turning them all away to post her second straight and seventh shutout of the season. Jojo Ngongo and Lauren Crenshaw were credited with assists on Carlin’s goal.

Crenshaw, Danielle Carreon, Kori Lewis and manager Paige Harm were honored in a post-game senior ceremony.

“I can’t be happier for the team,” UTEP head coach Kathryn Balogun said. “The girls not only showed up, they’ve been bought in all year and they were rewarded with success tonight. It’s a full team effort from the back to the front. I can’t be more excited for them.”

Parrott was up to the task for the first shot of the game by either team, snuffing out the chance by Abby Kassal in the 15th minute. UTEP then countered only to have Carreon’s try sail wide of the frame. The Roadrunners then went back on the attack, with Parrott making a diving save to her right to once again deny Kassal.

UTEP secured its first corner kick of the contest in the 27th minute, with a service from Jackie Miller being headed just wide of the frame by Emerson Kidd. The Orange and Blue were pressing again in the 43rd minute, but the sequence was wiped out on an offside call.

The Miners received the first opportunity of the second half after a foul against the Roadrunners, but Crenshaw sent the shot high. The senior was on the prowl in the 55th minute, but a long-distance shot was handled by UTSA GK Jil Schneider.

Fellow classmate Carreon was searching for the first goal of the game in the 59th minute when her shot whistled just wide. Ayana Noel nearly put UTEP on the board in the 74th minute when her header was snatched out of the air by Schneider.

The persistent pressure paid dividends in the 82nd minute with Crenshaw playing it to Ngongo, who touched it through to Carlin. The freshman calmly corralled the past and buried it past Schneider.

UTEP will return to the pitch in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Championships on Wednesday.