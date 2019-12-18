UTEP edges UC Irvine to win Sun Bowl Invitational

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time since 2014, the UTEP men’s basketball team has won the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. The Miners edged UC Irvine 67-61 in the tournament championship game on Tuesday night at the Don Haskins Center.

UTEP junior forward Bryson Williams led the Miners with a game-high 22 points. Williams was named Tournament MVP. He is UTEP’s first Tournament MVP since 2014 when Vince Hunter came away with the honor.

“Defense is going to win you championships,” said Williams. “We knew what we had to do. We had to defend them and there were a really aggressive team. They shoot the ball well and they have good, big players. They were talented, but we ended up taking care of business and in the end we came out on top.”

Sophomore Jordan Lathon provided a spark in the Miners’ backcourt, totaling 13 points, five rebounds and six assists. Another sophomore, Souley Boum, added 11 points in the win and was named to the All-Tournament Team.

With the win, UTEP improves to 8-1 on the season and 8-0 at home. The Miners will play their next six games on the road beginning on Thursday night at Houston. UTEP has not won a road game since 2018.