SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP Track and Field sees nine total team members earn gold medals after the conclusion of the 2022 Conference USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at UTSA Park West Athletics Complex.

On Saturday, a trio of Miners earned gold medals. Alek Hristrov and Krishna Jayasankar Menon claimed gold in discus. Karoline Daland earned a gold-medal finish in the 3000-meter steeplechase.

On Sunday, six more Miners followed suit in earning a the top spot on the podium.

