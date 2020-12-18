UTEP drops non-conference finale at NAU, 83-75

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (KTSM) – The UTEP women’s basketball team had their opportunities, but never quite found their footing in Thursday night’s 83-75 loss at Northern Arizona. The Miners wrapping up non-conference play at 3-2.

NAU finished the game on a 13-2 run and shot 53% from the field, including 7-20 (35%) from three-point range. The Lumberjacks were led by Jacqulynn Nakai’s game-high 20 points and now lead the all-time series against UTEP, 14-9.

Michelle Pruitt led the Miners with a career-high 17 points. Pruitt and DejaNae Roebuck (12 points) combined for 29 of UTEP’s 48 points in the paint. Katia Gallegos added 11 points, five rebounds and four assists, but UTEP shot just 44% from the field.

Sophomore guard Isis Lopes, who was granted immediate eligibility Wednesday afternoon, made her UTEP debut and logged her first minutes halfway into the third quarter. Lopes kept the Miners in the game in the second half, scoring 10 points in 18 minutes of action.

UTEP will now turn their attention to Conference USA play. The Miners will host Southern Miss on New Year’s Day at the Don Haskins Center. The Golden Eagles have yet to play a game this season.