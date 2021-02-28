UTEP dominates Charlotte to earn sweep on Senior Day, extend win streak to 4 games

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – If Sunday was Bryson Williams’ last time playing a home game at the Don Haskins Center, he went out in style.

The UTEP big man scored 23 points and corralled 14 rebounds on his senior day as the Miners dominated Charlotte for the second day in a row with a 77-62 victory to sweep the 49ers.

UTEP (12-10, 8-8 C-USA) has now won four games in a row to end Conference USA regular season play.

“It’s a tribute to all the stuff we been through at Fresno State and UTEP and getting to share it with UTEP fans, it was a beautiful moment for me,” Williams said.

The Miners got off to a hot start thanks to the shooting of Souley Boum. The guard scored 13 of UTEP’s first 15 points, eventually dropping 23 points on 5-9 shooting from three-point range.

UTEP led 37-30 at halftime, but put on a blitz to open the second half. The Miners went on a 28-3 run in the first 11 minutes of the half, holding Charlotte without a field goal for that entire stretch.

Next up for the Miners is a fun one: a trip to Lawrence, to square off with perennial powerhouse, No. 17 Kansas on Thursday. It’s a game that was scheduled just one week before it will be played, but it will give UTEP a great chance to test itself before the league tournament.

“This game will test us and get us prepared, we’re feeling good now,” Boum said. “It’s the best time of the year, our coaches are juicing us up, we want to make something happen and we know we have the pieces to do it.”

UTEP will square off with Kansas on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.