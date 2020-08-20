UTEP discusses COVID-19 safety strategies as first day of classes approaches

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso President Heather Wilson, along with Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs John Wiebe and Vice President for Student Affairs Gary Edens, on Thursday discussed plans for the fall semester.

The University’s four COVID-19 safety strategies, listed below, are designed to allow UTEP to continue to educate its students and drive discovery of public value, while protecting public health:

UTEP will allow people to study and work remotely when they can. Seventy-five percent of classes will be fully online, 20 percent will be hybrid and 5 percent will be fully face-to-face. UTEP will build a collective commitment to use best health practices all the time. That includes social distancing, wearing face covers, washing hands, and staying home if sick. UTEP will make the campus a very safe place to be for those who cannot work or study remotely. UTEP will have enhanced cleaning of every building every day, and sometimes several times a day. Classrooms have been reconfigured. Dormitories will only house one person in each room. Every classroom will have wipes to clean down workspaces before class starts. Everyone will be asked to complete an online health screening each day before going to campus. UTEP will have a proactive COVID-19 testing program to identify those who are sick and don’t know it.

University officials also discussed a series of initiatives that have been implemented across campus in support of the four strategies. These include a temporary health policy, a self-screening program for all those who will be on campus in the fall and modified hours of operation for a variety of services for students, faculty and staff.

Additionally, Wilson announced the university’s policies for sporting events at the Sun Bowl for the 2020 football season. Seating capacity will be limited to 18 percent, or about 9,270 fans per game. Fans will be spread out across the stadium, as social distancing is required. Tailgating is prohibited and face coverings are also required. Restroom capacity will be reduced as well.

Additionally, there will be increased custodial staff and sanitation stations will be present around the stadium. Concession stands will have Plexiglas barriers, reduced menus and will have increased “grab and go” items.

Stadium concourses will be set up to allow for easier travel within the Sun Bowl.